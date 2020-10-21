Three weeks ago, Jeezy declared that he was "Back" when he released a new single with Yo Gotti. The track was celebrated by the legend's fans, who are clearly excited about what's to come from the Atlanta rapper.

As he continues to plot his next moves, which seemingly include a sequel to the highly-regarded The Recession album, Jeezy is starting to preview his next music video, which will come at the end of this week.

Sharing a trailer on social media, Jeezy is teasing the new music video for "Back", which shows him and Yo Gotti as business partners, attempting to get a loan. The trailer, which is Rated-R, looks as though it could be hyping up an actual movie, and not just a short film from Jeezy and Gotti.

"BACK 10/23 Available on All Platforms," wrote Jeezy as the caption, adding his snowman emoji and finally giving people a date for the wider release of the song.

The video looks to be highly cinematic and, from the looks of it, it will be a can't-miss premiere.

Fans are hoping that an album announcement accompanies the video release. We'll need to tune in and see if that's the case.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Are you looking forward to this?