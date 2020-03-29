mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jeezy Is All About Levelling Up On "Buy A Bank"

Aron A.
March 29, 2020 10:41
Buy A Bank
Jeezy
Produced by Shawty Redd

Jeezy and Shawty Redd unite for "Twenty/20 PYREX Vision."


Jeezy's TM:104 was supposedly his last release before retiring from rap but that's not the case at all. Following a selective press run the week prior, the rapper returned with a short EP titled Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision entirely produced by Shawty Redd. Bringing back some classic trap house vibes, Jeezy sounds like he's back to whippin' white with new aspirations to level up to the billionaire status. One song that particularly stands out, is "Buy A Bank." With synths bubbling like water in a pot, Jeezy's gargantuan dreams are put on display with a 'been there, done that attitude.' "Fuck a car, I'm tryna buy a bank, n***a," he declares on the hook. "I just do it 'cause they say I can't, n***a."

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Heard he got jammed, talk like a parakeet
Told 'em 'bout the pigeons in the Cherokee
Heard he crossed 'em like Tony did Sosa, n***a
I was somewhere on the beach sippin' mimosa, n***a

Jeezy
Jeezy Shawty Redd twenty/20 pyrex vision
