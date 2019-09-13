The current president of the United States is a bit of a nutcase, for a lack of better terms, but before he was elected into office, the people's champion Barack Obama. You see, Obama is the only rapper to ever fully embrace the hip-hop community as much as they embraced him. Obama's presidency sparked some great moments in the culture as a whole including Jeezy's 2008 anthem, "My President Is Black." A remix with Jay-Z was released after Obama was elected into office.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeezy recently spoke to HipHopDX about that moment and the first time he heard the song. At this point, Jeezy was just as invested into Obama getting into office than Obama himself. He released the song four months before the election and began doing campaigning within his community to get people to register to vote.

The night of the inauguration, Jeezy went out of D.C. where he received a call from none other than Jay-Z. "Jay called me, he's like, 'Yo, I got a verse for it,'" Jeezy said. He asked where the song was and Jay simply told him he'd hear it that night at the club. "So he came to the club and me and him was on the stage," he continued. While he was playing the song, Jay-Z asked the DJ to bring it back so he could perform his verse. And like the rest of the audience, Jeezy heard Jay-Z's iconic verse for the first time.

Peep the clip below.