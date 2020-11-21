Jeezy Drops Thug Motivation On "Modern Day"

Corporate Thugz Entertainment was an appropriate name as any for Young Jeezy. From defining the trap to the world to now, owning half of Atlanta (or so he says), Jeezy's risen from the mud, putting his skills as a hustler to use within the corporate structure. And the past few weeks have shown for it. Numerous ventures including a podcast, talk show, and a cushy executive spot at Def Jam have been included in the rollout to Recession 2 which arrived hours after the Atlanta rapper's intense face-off against Gucci Mane in the Verzuz ring.

Throughout the night, Jeezy stuck to his guns by predominantly dropping his classic records from the mid-aughts. Recession 2, the sequel to the 2008 album, showcased much of his growth but with Don Cannon's production, there are moments where we hear Jeezy back in the mud. "Modern Day" is an example showcasing this. Jeezy is back in the dirt with this one with social commentary on systemic racism, observing how it's evolved, rather than ever attempted at being dismantled.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Forever I'm immortal, nah, you can't kill my spirit

Why they always hatin' on your name? 'Cause they fear it

Give them all of me, like John, I'm a legend (Legend)

Word to Bush, drug war n***a, I'm a veteran (Haha)

Post-traumatic stress, for the pain I need some morphine

Cash rules everything around me, need some more cream