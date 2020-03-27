Jeezy Drops Effortless Flex On "Poppin'"

Having already solidified his position as a hip-hop legend, Jeezy has nothing to prove at this stage of his career. And yet last night, the mogul took it upon himself to drop off a seven-pack of new music, an EP by the name of Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision. Opting to fly entirely solo throughout, Jeezy retains attention up until the final seconds of badass closing track "Poppin," a chilling banger evocative of his Snowman handle.

"Let me take it to the flow that made me motherfuckin' famous," he growls, setting it off over some production from his longtime collaborator. "Back when me and Shawty Redd was in the basement makin' bangers." On that note, Redd conjures an appropriately ice-cold backdrop, driven by urgent percussion and ominous synthesizers. It's a pocket in which Jeezy feels comfortable, his flow never forcing itself beyond where it needs to be.

Despite previously teased talks of retirement, it would appear the TM 101 rapper has no intention of flying south for the winter. It's unclear whether this latest EP is the first of many, or simply a reminder that his hand remains in play and to watch accordingly. In any case, it never hurts to add some new Jeezy to the playlist -- are you feeling the Snowman's latest drop?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You ain't motherfuckin poppin', got these motherfuckers fooled

Probably slippin' in this motherfucker now without your tool

Man, these n****s hustlin' backwards make no motherfuckin' sense

Got twenty chains on, still payin' fuckin rent

Mr. Impossible, Tom Cruise when I stunt

Bitch, my motherfuckin' bills 'bout a quarter-mil a month