One of the most iconic voices to have ever come out of Atlanta, Georgia is about to bless us with some new music. It looks like we're in for a busy night because, in addition to Joyner Lucas, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tank, and the countless others releasing new music tonight, Jeezy has just announced that he has a project dropping as well.

Announcing new music on Instagram with a trailer, Jeezy put together some vintage footage in the studio with his longtime producer Shawty Redd. The body of work will be titled Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, and it is the first project from Jeezy since TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman. You better believe things are going to get icy in a few hours.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Jeezy has faced criticism in recent weeks over the flawed opinion that he hasn't "put anyone one." The rapper has combatted the bad talk, naming artists that have blown up as a direct result of their association to him. Maybe this will shut the critics up and get them focusing on what really matters: the decades of good music that Jeezy has provided us.

What will you be listening to first at midnight? Does Jeezy have your dedicated ear?