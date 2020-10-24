Jeezy & Yo Gotti Are All About Their Business In "Back" Visual

Jeezy & Yo Gotti's new track "Back" just received a cinematic music video.

Jeezy and Yo Gotti blessed their fans earlier this month as they came through with a brand new track called "Back." The song featured a choir sample all while delivering hard-hitting trap drums that were characteristic of a Jeezy track. Both artists delivered exciting flows on the song as they rapped about their success and all of the blessings they have stacked during their careers. Now, the two are back with a music video for the song, and it's clear they have gone with a more cinematic approach.

The music video starts out with both artists entering a business meeting where they are looking to receive what they're worth. When they don't get what they want, they exit the room with a calm demeanor, which leads to the beginning of the song. From here, we see both men flexing their cars and their money, all while donning suits in what appears to be a lavish mansion. If there is one thing that is obvious here, it's that both men are confident in their success, and don't mind showing people what they're about.

Check out the video above, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.