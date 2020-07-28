Though T.I, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane are widely recognized on the proverbial Mount Rushmore of Trap Music, not all is harmonious within the trifecta. It's well documented that Jeezy and Guwop were embroiled in a heated beef, one that is familiar to fans of both artists. Given the disrespectful and violent toll the animosity ultimately had on both rappers, it has since been speculated that neither party would ever be willing to squash it. Today however, Tip Harris invited Jeezy onto his ExpediTIously podcast, where he proceeded to address the possibility of bringing the founding fathers of trap music together for a meeting of the minds.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"We can't have that conversation without addressing the elephant in the room," says T.I. "There's a third member of the Mount Rushmore of Trap Music, that neither one of us care to mention or speak to that much. Now, what do you think is necessary to bring that shit together, if anything? And I understand we're dealing with somebody who's temperamental themselves, and our shit we got with us vs. their shit they got with them makes it extremely problematic. But in the best-case scenario, how could that shit happen? Because to be honest, that's the biggest move that could happen for trap music in the future."

Jeezy considers for a moment. "I just think it gotta be one of them mafia backroom conversations," he answers. "It gotta really be a convo. What I learned over the years is that this shit is big business. People that went to Yale still do business with people who went to Harvard. It just one of them real convos. It's been decades."

At this point, T.I. mentions that they're talking about Gucci Mane, in case people haven't been following. "I think cuz looked at me a certain way cause I stood solid with you," says Tip. "That was always my position, even though I tried to set my differences to the side and be cordial -- that shit didn't go far. But for the people of trap music, for instance, I'm not going to do a trap music museum and leave a n***a out. To me that's hating. Im'a be inclusive and Im'a be honest and I'ma always speak from a place of logic. Logically, is there ever a time where the three of us could ever walk in a room, and walk out and say 'that shit dead.'"

"To keep it all the way honest, me and bro done sat in a room and had a real conversation," reveals Jeezy. "In a sushi joint. It was close. I can't lie, it was close, but he got locked up around that time and communication went dark. Im'a keep it a buck, it was close. It was real close." Reasoning that jail-time can complicate things, T.I. claims that Gucci's unpredictability ultimately soured their relationship. "But to be honest, I cannot deny or dispute the contribution that he made to the culture of trap music," says T.I.

Check out T.I and Jeezy's Gucci Mane full discussion on ExpediTIously below, with Guwop talk kicking off around the 27-minute mark.