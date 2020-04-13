Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have been one of hip-hop's power couples over the last year. The legendary MC and The Real host went public with their union about a year ago and they have been living their best lives ever since. In fact, it was revealed just last week that Jeezy and Mai were getting married. Jeezy was reportedly supposed to propose to Jeannie Mai during a trip to Vietnam but decided to do it at home instead since their trip had to be canceled.

The artist recently went public with their engagement and now, they are showing off their love for each other on the gram. In Jeezy's latest video posted over the weekend, he and his fiance can be seen slow dancing together in their living room as they escape the outside world. The two are taking quarantine quite seriously and as you can see, they are making the most of their situation.

This Coronavirus-imposed quarantine will certainly prove to be the greatest test of any relationship as it forces both parties to be with each other for elongated periods of time. As far as Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are concerned, they seem to be dealing with the close proximity, just fine.

It will be interesting to see how other couples begin to pass the time as this quarantine marches on.