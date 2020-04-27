Recently-engaged couple Jeezy and Jeannie Mai revealed to the world that they will be exchanging vows in the future but they're already well aware of the chemistry they share. The two have been romantically linked for over one year and they've shared some memorable moments during that time. They have been quarantining together during the pandemic and, apparently, they're spending lots of time in bed if you know what I mean.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A recent Instagram post by Jeannie Mai shows off her stunning bikini body as she laid out in the sun, getting her daily dose of vitamin D. According to Jeezy's comments on the post, she went inside to get another kind of D shortly after the photo was taken.

"Quarantini-kini," wrote the co-host of The Real as the caption to her post. "If only you knew," said Jeezy in response, adding a devil emoji and suggesting that they got down and dirty after snapping the shot. "I know I luvd what happened after," replied Mai.

These two are definitely keeping some secrets from the world but they're clearly not very good at hiding them.

They definitely appear to be enjoying each other's company as they're locked in the same house. Maybe a quarantine baby will be on the way?