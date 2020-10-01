Jeezy has been holding it down for years now, leading by example in both the realms of music and entrepreneurship. Following the announcement that the Snowman would be securing his own show on Fox, a weekly talk show called Worth A Conversation, Jeezy has taken to Instagram to showcase a few of his other recent accomplishments. More specifically, three shiny new platinum plaques itching to be lined on his already jam-packed wall.

Joining his collection of twenty-four plaques of the gold and platinum variety are a trio of new additions. The first of which is "All There" with Bankroll Fresh, produced by D. Rich and officially certified platinum. The second is "Leave You Alone" with Ne-Yo, which has officially leveled up from its previous Gold status. Last but not least is Jeezy and 2 Chainz' collaboration "Supa Freak," another platinum for the books. "3 more to add to the wall," he captions, adding a snowman emoji for emphasis. "Thanks to y’all."

Clearly, Jeezy's music remains relevant to this day, with his classic tunes remaining in rotation heavily enough to retain some serious momentum. It's an important reminder on the significance of longevity, a lesson that many OGs have worked to instill within the younger generation of rap stars. Having music that can continuously bring in streams even years removed from its initial release is an integral goal for any aspiring artist, and Jeezy is living proof of that very fact. Congratulations to the Snowman for his latest batch of plaques, and be on the lookout for his upcoming Recession 2 project.