Jedi Mind Tricks Crafted Beautiful Violence On "The Deer Hunter"

For fans of underground hip-hop, few names resonate harder than Jedi Mind Tricks. On October 3rd, 2000, the group of Vinnie Paz, Stoupe, and the newfound affiliate Jus Allah laid down Violent By Design, seen by many as the group's definitive body of work. Lined with brilliantly produced battle-raps and appropriately militant violence, standout "The Deer Hunter" takes a moment to add a layer of beauty to the brutality. Featuring a haunting sample of Mathilde Santing's "Too Much" flipped by Stoupe, the melancholic track wastes little time in setting a hypnotic tone.

Mainstay Paz opts for a shorter verse, allowing space for Allah and guest artist Chief Kamachi to flex their lyrical chops. Despite the lullaby-esque beat, both rappers deliver hard bars worthy of its cinematic namesake. Though it might not be their most lyrically bombastic song, "The Deer Hunter" works wonders in creating a heartbreaking vibe, a testament to Stoupe The Enemy Of Mankind's ear. Happy birthday to Violent By Design, and should you be looking for some underground vibes, look no further.

Quotable Lyrics

Beware, my flares put poets in rolling chairs

None are prepared when the holocaust begins

You'll have the roach smoked down to the sole of your Timbs

Now I'm, holding your gems, you're holding for dear life

Any motherfucker holding the heat can have ice