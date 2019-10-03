mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jedi Mind Tricks Crafted Beautiful Violence On "The Deer Hunter"

Mitch Findlay
October 03, 2019 15:11
156 Views
20
0
CoverCover

The Deer Hunter
Jedi Mind Tricks Feat. Chief Kamachi

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

An underground classic celebrates its birthday.


For fans of underground hip-hop, few names resonate harder than Jedi Mind Tricks. On October 3rd, 2000, the group of Vinnie Paz, Stoupe, and the newfound affiliate Jus Allah laid down Violent By Design, seen by many as the group's definitive body of work. Lined with brilliantly produced battle-raps and appropriately militant violence, standout "The Deer Hunter" takes a moment to add a layer of beauty to the brutality. Featuring a haunting sample of Mathilde Santing's "Too Much" flipped by Stoupe, the melancholic track wastes little time in setting a hypnotic tone.

Mainstay Paz opts for a shorter verse, allowing space for Allah and guest artist Chief Kamachi to flex their lyrical chops. Despite the lullaby-esque beat, both rappers deliver hard bars worthy of its cinematic namesake. Though it might not be their most lyrically bombastic song, "The Deer Hunter" works wonders in creating a heartbreaking vibe, a testament to Stoupe The Enemy Of Mankind's ear. Happy birthday to Violent By Design, and should you be looking for some underground vibes, look no further.

Quotable Lyrics

Beware, my flares put poets in rolling chairs
None are prepared when the holocaust begins
You'll have the roach smoked down to the sole of your Timbs
Now I'm, holding your gems, you're holding for dear life
Any motherfucker holding the heat can have ice

Jedi Mind Tricks
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  156
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jedi Mind Tricks Chief Kamachi stoupe violent by design Hip-Hop History
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jedi Mind Tricks Crafted Beautiful Violence On "The Deer Hunter"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject