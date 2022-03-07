Jeannie Mai updated fans on her journey through motherhood on Instagram, Friday, admitting that breastfeeding has been more difficult for her than giving birth. “The Real” host and her husband, Jeezy, welcomed their daughter in January.

“Been tackling this breastfeeding thing for two months,” she captioned photos of herself. “Listening to a lactation nurse, reading advise online, and getting so much help from other moms Hands down, it’s been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey. I already HEARD it was gonna be, but I never imagined this. For me, it’s was even more difficult than giving birth."



Paul R. Giunta / Getty Images

Mai also addressed how this has affected her mental health, admitting that she's had trouble comparing herself to other moms.

“I had to catch myself because it actually got to my mental, and things started to feel dark," she continued. "Comparing myself to other moms, frustrated from the ups and down of pumping an ounce one day, nothing the next..and this is ON TOP of all the anxiety this journey can bring. Not complaining, actually here to give moms out there, breastfeeding or not, all the flowers and praise for doing your best to care for your baby-formula or boob. I have more respect for moms than ever in my life. And I have to remember me included Hugs to every mom out there”

Check out Mai's new post below.





[Via]