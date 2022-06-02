Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been an item for quite a while now, and they are certainly a power couple when it comes to the entertainment and music worlds. The two have gone through some health scares but they have been able to overcome all of it. Just a few months ago back in January, Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child into the world. They had a baby girl named Monaco and since the birth, the two have been keeping their child away from the public eye.

Showing the public your child can definitely be a daunting task as there is no one more out of pocket than people online. Sometimes, privacy is just the best option for all parties involved, and that is exactly how Mai and Jeezy felt, at least at first.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Today, Mai took to her YouTube channel and dropped a video in which she showed off her daughter for the very first time. In the 15-minute video titled "Meet My Baby, Monaco!" Mai and her mother got to talk about Monaco and what a bundle of joy she has been over the last few months. Mai has talked a lot about motherhood since giving birth and now, fans can finally put a face to a name.

It's clear that Mai and Jeezy have a lot of pride when it comes to their new child. With Mai's YouTube channel in mind, we're sure we will get to see more of Monaco as she grows up.