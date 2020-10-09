Jeannie Mai was very clear initially when she admitted that she wants to "submit" to Jeezy in marriage. She explained her definition of "submission" and claimed that, because she's such a hustler on her own, owning her brand and starting off as her own manager, publicist, lawyer, and more, that she wants to come home and know that her husband is running things for them as a unit.

Despite her communicating that pretty well on The Real, she still faced some backlash from people who were unsure about her "submissive" comment and, thus, she's been forced to explain in a follow-up interview with Tamron Hall.

"Well, for me, submit does not mean that you are lower or less important [than] your man," she explains again. "Of course Jay and I respect each other very equally. What I mean is, in my work life, I own my businesses, I run my team, I make all the decisions and I lead entirely. So, in my home, I want my man to lead. I want him to take in what I would like, what my wishes are, and what my dreams are, and then incorporate it to making the overall decision that's best for our vision together."

She went on to explain her reaction to the pushback she got over the comments.

"Girl, I am 41. I don’t care what kind of pushback I get from other women out there," said Jeannie. "This is my life and, coming out of divorce and also making a major decision to marry again after being blessed to fall in love and finding such a beautiful person, I want to be very clear and open about how our life can be so that we make sure that our vision is aligned and that we both are empathetic to each other and know that this is the structure we’re going into. I think the biggest mistake that you can make is not communicating what you want and not setting it up for a win. Jay is my king so I want him to understand what I look forward to."

Do you understand what she means?

