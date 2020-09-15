Dancing With The Stars officially premiered last night, and the audience was surprised by some of the skills that the cast has this season. Nelly, for one, shocked the world with his salsa routine, and Skai Jackson, Carole Baskin, and others also attracted the eyes of the world. Jeannie Mai is another one of the cast members that wowed everybody and, according to her latest Instagram post, she even surprised herself.

"Thank u Jesus," wrote the host of The Real on IG, sharing a clip of her routine. "Today was a dream come true. All I was thankful to accomplish was to learn ONE dance. I knew NONE of these moves, and yet tonight I became a 'Jeannie Necklace' for my partner @brandonarmstrong."

She continued by thanking her professionally-trained partner for getting her to work her ass off in preparation for premiere night.

"Brandon, THANK YOU for the tough love. And to all watching, I pray our song made you smile tonight!!"

Fan votes are currently open where it will be determined if Jeannie Mai will stay on the show for another dance.

Her fiancé Jeezy has not commented about her debut on the show.

Do you want to see more of Jeannie on DWTS?