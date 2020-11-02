We're sending prayers out to Jeannie Mai, who was hospitalized with a rare condition, which may potentially be life-threatening.

The daytime talk show host has left Dancing With The Stars and issued a statement on her hospitalization, saying:

"It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on 'DWTS.' My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my 'DWTS' journey has to end here."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mai was hospitalized with epiglottitis, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition where the tissue in the windpipe becomes inflamed, blocking airflow to the lungs.

"The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience," she continued. "I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come. I can't thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"

This week was supposed to be a double elimination in the competition but, because of Mai's withdrawal, only one couple will be going home now.

We're wishing for a speedy recovery for Jeannie Mai. Send love in the comments.

