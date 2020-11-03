Rumors began to surface about what illness Jeannie Mai was battling after the talk show host dropped out of Dancing With The Stars. Jeannie was a formidable contender on the celebrity dancing series, but on Monday (November 2), it was announced that The Real host would be taking her final bow and backing out of the competition. We previously reported on the news about a life-threatening illness that caused concern and now Jeannie has taken to her Instagram to share a post-surgery health update.

"I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition," Jeannie wrote on Instagram. "What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days."

Jeannie Mai added that she's happy that she's "recovering safely," but she's disappointed that her "exhilarating adventure" on Dancing With The Stars had to end prematurely. "I've gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don't get to make fun of my moves anymore while I share my life gems on how to be a grown up," said Jeannie. She also encouraged her fans to continue watching the show. Check out her post in full below.