Television host Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have seemingly moved very quickly in forming their family together. The latest milestone in their relationship has now been revealed, as Jeannie announced the birth of the couple's first child on Jan. 11.

Jeannie (43) posted on Instagram to announce her and Jeezy's (44) child, saying God answered her prayers today with a healthy birth: "I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here."

Jeezy and Jeannie first got engaged in April 2020, and endured a tough year, as Jeannie endured a life-threatening throat condition named epiglottitis. After a successful surgery in November 2020, Jeannie made a full recovery, and the couple continued a fruitful relationship.

A year after the engagement, the couple got married in April 2021, but had a very small, private ceremony due to COVID concerns.

About half a year after tying the knot in September, Jeannie announced that she was pregnant with Jeezy's child, and that they had kept it a secret for five months. She wanted to feel fully confident in having a child and Jeezy was the perfect support system for her: "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news. We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never. Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe...something I hadn’t felt as a child."

Now, Jennie and Jeezy's child is here, although it has not been revealed what the child's gender is. Check out Jeannie Mai's post about the birth below.