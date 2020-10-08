As they move forward with their wedding plans, Jeannie Mai is revealing more about what married life will look like with Jeezy. The famous couple is each busy with their prospective careers as they juggle their business as personal lives. Jeannie spoke about her relationship on The Real, mentioning that she will "submit" to Jeezy as her husband because she makes so many decisions in her career that she looks forward to relinquishing some of that control at home.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"So, I'm gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage—I want to submit to my man," said Jeannie Mai. "When I hear this definition...submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you're submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that's not what I'm referring to here."

Jeannie added that growing up, her strong-willed mother often fought with her father over decision-making to the point that it was detrimental to their relationship. She began to see some of those qualities in herself. "I'm a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn't have money to have those people," she explained. "So, I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us. That doesn't mean that in this case, Jay makes all the decisions for us... He formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that."

"I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage," Jeannie added. "I want him to lead, and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but that I love that my husband will be the man that leads. I like that structure in a marriage and I look forward to that because girls—it’s tiring being the boss of me. It’s tiring leading all the time in my life." Watch a clip of The Real below.