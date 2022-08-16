OJ Simpson is a very controversial figure and for good reason. In 1995, OJ was acquitted of the alleged murder of his ex-wife, and her new boyfriend. These days, many believe that OJ is guilty, although that doesn't exactly mean anything when it comes to the law and his record.

When OJ was acquitted back in the day, many were scared to interact with him as their perceptions of him were permanently altered. During an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" hosted by Desus Nice, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss got to speak on how people viewed OJ and how he actually had a funny incident at a Lakers game.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In the video clip down below, Buss explains how OJ came to a Lakers game very soon after his acquittal. Buss recalled telling the employees to treat him just like anyone else. This eventually led to OJ parking in a restricted zone and getting his car towed. Buss offered a great one-liner at the end, which wrapped up the story nicely.

“The weirdest thing was right after OJ Simpson was acquitted,” Buss said. “… So he came to a game, and he illegally parked at The Forum. So, his car was towed. You just can’t get away with everything.”

These days, OJ can be seen playing golf and giving advice on fantasy football. It still remains to be seen if he's heard Buss' retelling of this story, although we're sure he probably doesn't care all that much.