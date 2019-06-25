Over the past few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been shrouded by incompetence and dysfunction which has ravaged the team and has ultimately upset the entire fanbase. Part of this dysfunction centered around the departure of Magic Johnson who abruptly announced that he would be stepping down as the team's president of basketball operations. Team owner Jeanie Buss was at the NBA Awards last night and spoke about what it was like finding out that Magic was leaving.

"There really wasn't anything to say," Buss said via ESPN. "I think that when Magic decided that he didn't want to be with the organization any longer in an official capacity, that took me off guard. So I needed time to figure out what the process was going to be. That's all. Just taking care of business and looking out after the organization."

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports

As free agency approaches, the team will be looking to add some pieces to the roster and as Buss said, Lakers fans have a lot to be hopeful for moving forward.

"There's a lot of changes, Lakers fans, be patient," Buss explained. "We're going to get there. We will not finish until we are all proud."

With Anthony Davis on the team, the Lakers will surely be a contender in the Western Conference next year.