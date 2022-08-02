Jeanie Buss is the current owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, which makes her a target for online harassment. While some harassment is more personal, other types of harassment simply involve hijacking one's social media account. Unfortunately for Buss, that is exactly what happened yesterday as her Twitter was hacked by a rogue PlayStation 5 Scalper.

As you can see in the tweets below, the person claimed that they were selling a PS5 and that all proceeds would go to charity. Some fans immediately knew it was a hack and began trolling Buss by saying that they want various Lakers' assets in exchange for the PlayStation 5. Some of these comments were quite humorous and involved shots at Russell Westbrook.

Buss eventually got control of her Twitter account and then used the Los Angeles Lakers account to clear up the situation with a brief statement.

“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money, Buss said. "These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account."

We have seen hacks in the past that usually involve racist and sexist messages. Thankfully, this time it was just someone trying to peddle their PS5. Hopefully, Buss changes her password to something more complicated.