Jeanie Buss is one of the biggest names inside of the Los Angeles Lakers organization, and it is clear that she was very frustrated with what took place this season. For instance, the team had one of the highest payrolls in the entire NBA, and they were still awful. They couldn't even make the playoffs, which is a true embarrassment given the fact that they had superstar players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

While speaking to Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Plaschke, Buss was adamant that this season was simply not acceptable and that she needs to see some sort of improvement next season. Buss is a major part of the front office, but it is clear that she isn't taking much responsibility for what went down.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

“I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. … When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs,” Buss said. “So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. … I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

Regardless, the Lakers need a huge overhaul this offseason. It's clear that things did not work out with the roster as currently constructed, and with LeBron getting older, this team will need to get some young blood involved.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

