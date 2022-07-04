Throughout the team's history, the Los Angeles Lakers have seen some amazing players come through the franchise. Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are just a few of the players who have left their mark on the franchise. Jeanie Buss is the team's owner and over the years, she has been able to see these players firsthand. Having said that, she has the credentials to talk about which Lakers stars she believes were the best.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Buss declared that Kobe Bryant is the greatest Laker of all time. Buss said that Kobe was a truly selfless person who knew he had to make it work for the team before he had to make it work for himself. They were very kind words and they showcased Buss' admiration for the Lakers legend.

"I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply," Buss wrote.

Following this tweet, many rushed to the comments section and quote tweets to decipher what Buss meant here. Some believe she was throwing shade at LeBron James, while others think this tweet was meant for Russell Westbrook. The third option is that Buss just wanted to praise Kobe, but that is too simple for all of the Twitter detectives out there.

The Lakers have had a lot of drama as of late, but subtweeting your players in the offseason seems pretty beneath an NBA team owner. If these were subtweets then it was incredibly unprofessional and disrespectful to Kobe.

For now, though, we should just take Buss' words at face value.