mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jean Deaux Shares New Single "Gang"

Aron A.
July 10, 2021 16:59
108 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Gang
Jean Deaux

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jean Deaux shares new single, "Gang."


Chicago's Jean Deaux is so much more than a musician but there's no doubt that she's one hell of a singer. Without a debut album out, she's won over fans with the flurry of EPs she's shared in the past three years. Krash, Empathy, and 2020's Watch This! have stayed on steady rotation upon their releases but fans do want to hear a new body of work soon.

Deaux's been putting in work this year and her recent releases have been a promising glimpse into her next move. This week, she delivered her ultra-smooth new single, "Gang." Her atmospheric vocals meet an ambient instrumental handled by Louie Lastic that's packed with trunk-rattling 808s on this banger that's sure to be riding out all summer long.

Check out the latest from Jean Deaux below.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby, I'm gang
With no top, I blow the brains
The realest, I remain
Write it down and say it plain

Jean Deaux
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  108
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jean Deaux
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jean Deaux Shares New Single "Gang"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject