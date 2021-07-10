Jean Deaux shares new single, "Gang."

Chicago's Jean Deaux is so much more than a musician but there's no doubt that she's one hell of a singer. Without a debut album out, she's won over fans with the flurry of EPs she's shared in the past three years. Krash, Empathy, and 2020's Watch This! have stayed on steady rotation upon their releases but fans do want to hear a new body of work soon.

Deaux's been putting in work this year and her recent releases have been a promising glimpse into her next move. This week, she delivered her ultra-smooth new single, "Gang." Her atmospheric vocals meet an ambient instrumental handled by Louie Lastic that's packed with trunk-rattling 808s on this banger that's sure to be riding out all summer long.

Check out the latest from Jean Deaux below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, I'm gang

With no top, I blow the brains

The realest, I remain

Write it down and say it plain

