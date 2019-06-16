mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jean Deaux Returns With Sophomore EP "Empathy"

Milca P.
June 16, 2019 17:44
Empathy
Jean Deaux

Jean Deaux shares "Empathy."


Midwest siren Jean Deaux has returned to drop off her second full-length offering with her Empathy EP. Outfitted with seven tracks total, Deaux recruits names that include Khelani, Terrace Martin and DUCKWRTH for the assist on the project.

The new effort is a layered output. It finds the multifaceted Deaux employing her talents over stacked instrumentation, leading fans, both new and old, onto a wondrous journey. Empathy does a great job in easily places Jean Deaux among the new class of R&B starlets who are carefully crafting a lane that continues to refine the genre's latest era, dispelling any assumptions of a departure from its essence.

 

Jean Deaux Mixtapes new music new project empathy
