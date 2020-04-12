Jean Deaux & Saba Get "Moody" On Their New Collab

There's not a single category that you can really define Jean Deaux in. The Chicago-based artist has proven time and time again that she can easily breeze through any genre effortlessly. Regardless of where she puts her efforts into, she's always delivering something soon, such as her latest record, "Moody!" The title might be a bit misleading for anyone expecting a melancholic tune. Rather, she teams up with Saba for a trap-infused banger. With equal parts sexy and tough, she flexes her smooth delivery that masks the ruggedness of her bars. Saba swoops in on the second verse full of swag while flexing his pen game and versatile flow.

Peep the record below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from both Jean Deaux and Saba.

Quotable Lyrics

Call me a doll but he don't know that it's voodoo

Sippin' Stella, this my era, baby, it's a new groove

It's water weight in diamonds,

You could say I chew with Bluetooth

