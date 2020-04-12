mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jean Deaux & Saba Get "Moody" On Their New Collab

Aron A.
April 12, 2020 12:02
Moody!
Jean Deaux Feat. Saba

Jean Deaux returns with another new banger.


There's not a single category that you can really define Jean Deaux in. The Chicago-based artist has proven time and time again that she can easily breeze through any genre effortlessly. Regardless of where she puts her efforts into, she's always delivering something soon, such as her latest record, "Moody!" The title might be a bit misleading for anyone expecting a melancholic tune. Rather, she teams up with Saba for a trap-infused banger. With equal parts sexy and tough, she flexes her smooth delivery that masks the ruggedness of her bars. Saba swoops in on the second verse full of swag while flexing his pen game and versatile flow.

Peep the record below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from both Jean Deaux and Saba.

Quotable Lyrics
Call me a doll but he don't know that it's voodoo
Sippin' Stella, this my era, baby, it's a new groove
It's water weight in diamonds,
You could say I chew with Bluetooth

Jean Deaux
