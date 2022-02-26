Jean Dawson Unleashes New Single "Porn Acting*"

When Mexico born, LA-based Jean Dawson released his breakout album Pixel Bath in October 2020, his raging songwriting and standout tracks like "Triple Double" with A$AP Rocky elevated him to a name to look for in the lively alternative rock/rap landscape.

Now, after releasing his stellar December 2021 single "Menthol" with Mac Demarco, one of the crowned kings of the alternative scene in the last ten years, Dawson is back with his first release of 2022, "Porn Acting*."

The track, released on Feb. 25, opens up with a simplistic guitar riff, explodes into a grimy, vengeful anthem about having one up on your enemy. Jean's raunchy, aggressive singing and spiteful songwriting make for an exciting pop rock bop.

The song's music video coincides with the song's atmosphere, as Jean looks like he just left the hospital, intimidating with bandages all over his face. His unhinged attitude is sure to scare off any adversary.

Check out "Porn Acting*" by Jean Dawson below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm full of shit just like you, ah-ha

Dumpster fire, bitch

I'm bulletproof, ah-ha

Anything you say about me

I can say about you, ah-ha

Boy don't, play me

Put you on a t-shirt

Put you where your knees hurt

Put you in the grave