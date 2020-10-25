Jean Dawson Releases New Project "Pixel Bath" Ft. A$AP Rocky

Jean Dawson isn't the type of artist you can simply put in a box. He raps, sings, and brings in a variety of influences into his work. This week, he returned with his latest project, Pixel Bath. Stacked with 13 songs in total, Dawson continues to push the boundaries throughout the project as he ties together elements of indie rock, hip-hop, and everything in between. Though he holds down the project on his own for the project part, there are a few names that he brings along for the ride. A$AP Rocky, most notably, assists on the project's second track, "Triple Double" while other contributions come from Zach Fogarty, Psymun, Jim-E Stack, Hoskins, and more.

