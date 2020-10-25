mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jean Dawson Releases New Project "Pixel Bath" Ft. A$AP Rocky

Aron A.
October 25, 2020 17:11
Pixel Bath
Jean Dawson

The bubbling genre-bending artist returns with a brand new project.


Jean Dawson isn't the type of artist you can simply put in a box. He raps, sings, and brings in a variety of influences into his work. This week, he returned with his latest project, Pixel Bath. Stacked with 13 songs in total, Dawson continues to push the boundaries throughout the project as he ties together elements of indie rock, hip-hop, and everything in between. Though he holds down the project on his own for the project part, there are a few names that he brings along for the ride. A$AP Rocky, most notably, assists on the project's second track, "Triple Double" while other contributions come from Zach Fogarty, Psymun, Jim-E Stack, Hoskins, and more.

Peep Jean Dawson's new project, Pixel Bath, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

