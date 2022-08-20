Jean Dawson Conquers Monsters On "THREE HEADS*" Single: Listen

In late 2021 and early 2022, Jean Dawson graced us with singles like "MENTHOL*" featuring Mac DeMarco and "PORN ACTING*," but it's been relatively quiet on the artist's front since then.

On Friday (August 19), the genre-bending artist made a triumphant return with "THREE HEADS*," accompanied by a seriously wild music video as well as the exciting news that he'll be dropping off his CHAOS NOW* album in October.

Following the arrival of his forthcoming project, Dawson will be headed out on tour across North America, kicking off at the Voodoo Room in San Diego, California on October 16th before venturing onto Las Vegas, Houston, Washingon, Brooklyn, Montreal, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and Oakland, among many other cities.

The CHAOS NOW* tour will close out on November 17th at The Roxy in West Hollywood, with the 26-year-old being joined by L.A.-based duo Junior Varsity as he hits the road.

Stream "THREE HEADS*" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

You gon' have to fight me

Palms up and catch a lightning

You've been acting angel like a Pisces

God-like isn't likely

You've been (You've been)

Evil (Evil) since people been people

[Via]