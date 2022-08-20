mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jean Dawson Conquers Monsters On "THREE HEADS*" Single: Listen

Hayley Hynes
August 20, 2022 14:49
1 View
00
0
Jean Dawson/SpotifyJean Dawson/Spotify
Jean Dawson/Spotify

THREE HEADS*
Jean Dawson

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dawson announced that his upcoming album, "Chaos Now*" is due out this October along with his new single.


In late 2021 and early 2022, Jean Dawson graced us with singles like "MENTHOL*" featuring Mac DeMarco and "PORN ACTING*," but it's been relatively quiet on the artist's front since then.

On Friday (August 19), the genre-bending artist made a triumphant return with "THREE HEADS*," accompanied by a seriously wild music video as well as the exciting news that he'll be dropping off his CHAOS NOW* album in October.

Following the arrival of his forthcoming project, Dawson will be headed out on tour across North America, kicking off at the Voodoo Room in San Diego, California on October 16th before venturing onto Las Vegas, Houston, Washingon, Brooklyn, Montreal, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and Oakland, among many other cities.

The CHAOS NOW* tour will close out on November 17th at The Roxy in West Hollywood, with the 26-year-old being joined by L.A.-based duo Junior Varsity as he hits the road.

Stream "THREE HEADS*" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

You gon' have to fight me
Palms up and catch a lightning
You've been acting angel like a Pisces
God-like isn't likely
You've been (You've been)
Evil (Evil) since people been people

[Via]

Jean Dawson new music new song new single THREE HEADS*
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jean Dawson Conquers Monsters On "THREE HEADS*" Single: Listen
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject