Jdot Breezy Returns With Lengthy New Project "Society"

Throughout the last decade or so, melodic rap music has become the new wave, and it has spawned a ton of new artists who have added their own spin to the melodic sensibilities of the genre. This has also forced some artists to be more versatile as they bring heavy and aggressive flows to the table, while also offering those signature melodies on occasion. One of the new artists who has been able to find a perfect balance between these two styles is bubbling artist Jdot Breezy, who has been steadily releasing new projects since 2019.

On his brand new album "Society," Jdot Breezy is able to show off the full scope of his versatility as he offers up a healthy mix of melodies and aggressive flows that speak on gang life, heartbreak, and the pitfalls of certain lifestyles. This new project contains 18 new tracks, and there is only one feature to be found here, in Lil Poppa. Jdot Breezy has some clear Polo G influence in his voice, although his lyrics and beat selection helps make him truly unique in the game.

You can listen to the brand new project from Jdot Breezy, below.