There have been some pretty incredible shoes released over the past year although when it comes to brand new silhouettes, few have captivated sneakerheads quite like the Puma RS-Dreamer, which is J. Cole's very first signature silhouette. The sneaker is billed as a basketball shoe although it has mostly been worn for everyday casual use, as the chunky silhouette is reminiscent of some of the other great offerings Puma has delivered over the years.

A plethora of colorways has been released for this shoe although perhaps one of the best is the "Ebony and Ivory" offering which dropped just about a month ago. We at HNHH were lucky enough to get our hands on the colorway, and in the images below, courtesy of our very own Eddie Lee, you can see just how gorgeous these kicks are.

Image via Eddie Lee

As the name would suggest, the shoe features white and black aesthetics, with grey thrown into the mix for some added contrast. The white upper is mainly made of breathable mesh, which is perfect for ballplayers who need that extra comfort while out on the court. From there, black suede is placed on and near the midsole, giving the shoe a more complete look. When it comes to the midsole, Puma uses ProFoam technology that gives you that extra bounce and explosiveness while you're on the court.

Overall, this is a versatile shoe that can be worn on both the court and in everyday life. This colorway is especially great as it will match almost any outfit or jersey. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to drop new sneaker unboxing content, all while delivering the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Eddie Lee

