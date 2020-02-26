Mike Conley was considered to be one of the most underrated point guards in the NBA, just a short time ago. While playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Conley helped lead the team to a Western Conference Finals and produced one of the most exciting eras in franchise history. Over the summer, Conley was traded to the Utah Jazz where he was expected to make a huge impact and get them over the hump. For many, the Jazz were supposed to be a dark horse team that could even fight for a championship.

While the Jazz have looked great at times, they have also been a beacon of inconsistency. They are on a three-game losing streak and are falling back in the Western Conference standings. As of right now, they sit in fifth place with a record of 36-21. When it comes to Conley, he has been a huge factor in terms of their inconsistent play and today, he was demoted. Instead of starting, Conley will come off the bench tonight against the Boston Celtics. In the clip below, Conley reacted to his demotion and the Jazz's play.

Conley says he's not entirely sure why the Jazz keep losing although he thinks the team needs to stop dwelling on past losses and just keep marching forward. It may seem like a cliché but it's pretty solid advice for a team that has been struggling to maintain consistency.

Luckily for the Jazz, they still have 25 games left to figure things out before the postseason.