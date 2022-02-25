mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazz Cartier Unveils "The Fleur Print (Vol. 2)"

Aron A.
February 25, 2022 14:00
353 Views
20
0
CoverCover

The Fleur Print (Vol. 2)
Jazz Cartier

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jazz Cartier drops off five new songs as part of "The Fleur Print (Vol. 2)."


Jazz Cartier emerged as a trailblazing figure in the Canadian hip-hop scene with the release of 2015's Marauding In Paradise. Since then, he's unveiled projects like Hotel Paranoia, Fleurever, and his most recent offering, The Fleur Print, which arrived in late 2021. However, it seems like the Toronto-born rapper isn't wasting any time in delivering its follow-up.

This morning, Jazz Cartier slid through with the deluxe edition of The Fleur PrintThe 10 song project gets an additional five songs without any new features attached to it, allowing Jazz to shine all on his own.

Check out the project below and sound off with your favorite track off of The Fleur Print (Deluxe).

11. Time Zone
12. Trust
13. Need Love
14. Best Friend
15. Risk Taking

01. Cuzzi's Revenge
02. Cheddar
03. Rock The Boat (feat. KYLE)
04. Nothing 2 Me (feat Cousin Stizz)
05. Disclosure
06. Crazy But It's True
07. Two of Em (feat. Buddy)
08. Glamorous (feat. Kari Faux)
09. History (feat. AzizTheShake)
10. Basement

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jazz Cartier Unveils "The Fleur Print (Vol. 2)"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject