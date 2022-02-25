Jazz Cartier Unveils "The Fleur Print (Vol. 2)"

Jazz Cartier emerged as a trailblazing figure in the Canadian hip-hop scene with the release of 2015's Marauding In Paradise. Since then, he's unveiled projects like Hotel Paranoia, Fleurever, and his most recent offering, The Fleur Print, which arrived in late 2021. However, it seems like the Toronto-born rapper isn't wasting any time in delivering its follow-up.

This morning, Jazz Cartier slid through with the deluxe edition of The Fleur Print. The 10 song project gets an additional five songs without any new features attached to it, allowing Jazz to shine all on his own.

Check out the project below and sound off with your favorite track off of The Fleur Print (Deluxe).

11. Time Zone

12. Trust

13. Need Love

14. Best Friend

15. Risk Taking

01. Cuzzi's Revenge

02. Cheddar

03. Rock The Boat (feat. KYLE)

04. Nothing 2 Me (feat Cousin Stizz)

05. Disclosure

06. Crazy But It's True

07. Two of Em (feat. Buddy)

08. Glamorous (feat. Kari Faux)

09. History (feat. AzizTheShake)

10. Basement