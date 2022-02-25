Jazz Cartier Unveils "The Fleur Print (Vol. 2)"

Jazz Cartier emerged as a trailblazing figure in the Canadian hip-hop scene with the release of 2015's Marauding In Paradise. Since then, he's unveiled projects like Hotel Paranoia, Fleurever, and his most recent offering, The Fleur Print, which arrived in late 2021. However, it seems like the Toronto-born rapper isn't wasting any time in delivering its follow-up.
This morning, Jazz Cartier slid through with the deluxe edition of The Fleur Print. The 10 song project gets an additional five songs without any new features attached to it, allowing Jazz to shine all on his own.
Check out the project below and sound off with your favorite track off of The Fleur Print (Deluxe).
11. Time Zone
12. Trust
13. Need Love
14. Best Friend
15. Risk Taking
01. Cuzzi's Revenge
02. Cheddar
03. Rock The Boat (feat. KYLE)
04. Nothing 2 Me (feat Cousin Stizz)
05. Disclosure
06. Crazy But It's True
07. Two of Em (feat. Buddy)
08. Glamorous (feat. Kari Faux)
09. History (feat. AzizTheShake)
10. Basement