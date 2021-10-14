Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On "In My Bag"

Jazz Cartier shows off his essentials on the new episode of "In My Bag."

Toronto rapper Jazz Cartier is fresh off the release of his latest studio album The Fleur Print, which arrived last month with features from Buddy, KYLE, Cousin Stizz, and more. He's well-known for his songs "Dead Or Alive" and "TEMPTED," and on the latest episode of In My Bag, the 28-year-old showed off some of the essentials that he keeps with him all the time.

The new episode of In My Bag is officially live, and it features none other than Jazz Cartier, who definitely had an eclectic mix of items in his Louis Vuitton backpack. Noting that this was one of his travel bags, Jazz started off by showing love to the Toronto Blue Jays, his hometown baseball team, pulling out a cap from his bag. He also argued the importance of dental hygiene, showing off his Listerine spray and Plackers floss.

Some of the strangest things inside of the rapper's bag were a container of tennis balls -- because, if you didn't know, Jazz Cartier loves to play tennis for leisure -- a power drill, an assortment of parking tickets that he's collected over the months, and more. Of course, he's also got some essentials including vitamins, a scarf for his head, water, hand sanitizer, and his phone.

Check out the latest episode of In My Bag with Jazz Cartier above to see what he keeps with him at all times.