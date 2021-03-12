Jazz Cartier Connects With Cousin Stizz On "Nothin 2 Me"

As the springtime rears its head, Canada's own Jazz Cartier has come through with a bit of Northern hospitality by way of his new single "Nothin 2 Me." For the occasion, Jazz has connected with fan-favorite Cousin Stizz, an addition that all but ensures some bars are on the way. Wasting little time in setting a tone, Jazz immediately dives into the hypnotic production with an unfazed demeanor. "Stirring O's like they Fruit Loops, never touched road, you a gym shoe / try to stack till it grow mildew."

Matching his energy is Stizz, who slides onto the beat for the second verse. "In love with this shit, but we cheaters," he raps. "I lay around with the street creepers / fire up the zaza and these steamers / you need a thousand for these sneakers." For the most part, "Nothin 2 Me" is an assertion of dominance, which bodes well for those who appreciate a bit of flex rap now and again. And even when they barely show any sign of exertion, Cartier and Stizz still move with enough energy to compel. Check out "Nothin 2 Me" right here, and sound off if you're eager to see where these two emcees go next.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

In love with this shit, but we cheaters

I lay around with the street creepers

Fire up the zaza and these steamers

You need a thousand for these sneakers

