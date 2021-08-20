Jazz Cartier & KYLE Slide On Wavy New Track "Rock The Boat"

Canadian artist Jazz Cartier has been on a nice run as of late, and as a result, fans are always excited when he drops new music. Thankfully for his supporters, Cartier has just announced a brand new project called The Fleur Print, which is slated to be released on Friday, September 10th. To help promote this brand new tape, Cartier has released a brand new single with KYLE called "Rock The Boat," and as you will soon hear, it is a smooth track that contains undeniable chemistry from both artists.

Throughout the entire song, we get a wavy instrumental that is backed up by some incredible melodic rapping from Cartier, The song is clearly inspired by a woman, and when KYLE comes in, he looks to keep the romantic vibes alive. Overall, it is a solid showing from Cartier that will certainly excite fans for his new album.

Quotable Lyrics:

She got me high like a fever

Shawty look badder than Nia (I long for you)

I don't want any more teasers, you don't got any idea

Sweet, taste like peaches, come be my Lupita