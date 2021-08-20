mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazz Cartier & KYLE Slide On Wavy New Track "Rock The Boat"

Alexander Cole
August 20, 2021 17:59
Image via Jazz Cartier

Rock The Boat
Jazz Cartier Feat. Kyle

Jazz Cartier and KYLE do what they do best on "Rock The Boat."


Canadian artist Jazz Cartier has been on a nice run as of late, and as a result, fans are always excited when he drops new music. Thankfully for his supporters, Cartier has just announced a brand new project called The Fleur Print, which is slated to be released on Friday, September 10th. To help promote this brand new tape, Cartier has released a brand new single with KYLE called "Rock The Boat," and as you will soon hear, it is a smooth track that contains undeniable chemistry from both artists.

Throughout the entire song, we get a wavy instrumental that is backed up by some incredible melodic rapping from Cartier, The song is clearly inspired by a woman, and when KYLE comes in, he looks to keep the romantic vibes alive. Overall, it is a solid showing from Cartier that will certainly excite fans for his new album.

Quotable Lyrics:

She got me high like a fever
Shawty look badder than Nia (I long for you)
I don't want any more teasers, you don't got any idea
Sweet, taste like peaches, come be my Lupita

