Jazz Cartier & Buddy Connect On "Two Of 'Em"

Aron A.
May 26, 2021 15:58
243 Views
Two Of 'Em
Jazz Cartier Feat. Buddy

Jazz Cartier and Buddy connect for a banger.


Toronto's Jazz Cartier has some big things on the way following what felt like a break between his last studio album and now. The rapper's offered a few singles in recent times as he builds up the anticipation for his follow-up to 2018's Fleurever. He dropped off a new single with Cousin Stizz, "Nothin 2 Me" in March, and now he's back with a brand new track alongside Buddy titled, "Two Of 'Em." The Toronto rapper and the Compton MC tackle eerie, spacey production with boastful bars. 

The rapper told Complex that his forthcoming project would be a lot more fun in comparison to previous efforts. "It’s been three years since Fleurever. I’ve definitely improved my rapping, song making, and overall craft and delivery. I also just like to have more fun this go-around," he said. "My best in the studio occurs when I have fun. So it’s a collection of me having the best time possible on all the records."

Are you ready for new music from 'Cuzzi?

Quotable Lyrics
Before I triple, I double it, how you ballin'? You budgetin'
You know three makes a company, call a gem' and she bussin' it
Larry jumpin' them numbers and I just fuck 'em, you coughin' 'em
Shit, I used to have nothin', but now I'm lookin' at Cullinans

