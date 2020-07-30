Tonight is a huge one for the NBA as it marks the official return of the NBA season. It took four months to get to this point but we're finally here. Now, 22 teams are competing for an NBA title and in just a couple of weeks, six teams will be going home as they are ousted from the playoff picture. There are two games scheduled for tonight including a highly-anticipated match-up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The other match is going on right now and it's between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Prior to tip-off, both teams stood together and wore Black Lives Matter jerseys while kneeling for the anthem. It was a great moment of solidarity between both teams and it showcased the unity going on right now in the midst of the virus as well as social justice efforts.

NBA players are going to great lengths to get their message across, including social justice phrases on the backs of their jerseys. In the tweet below, you can even see an example of some of these messages in action.

Needless to say, players throughout the league are eager to continue the social justice fight well into the playoffs.