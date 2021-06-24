Jazmine Sullivan Surprises Listeners With The Petty New Single "Tragic"

During the first days of 2021, Jazmine Sullivan stunned longtime listeners and R&B fans with her first project since 2015's Reality Show. Although ultimately deemed an EP by the elusive singer-songwriter, Heaux Tales was an incredible 14-track project that features from plenty of notable artists, including Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, & H.E.R. The project also spawned powerful songs such as "Lost One," "The Other Side," "Girl Like Me," making it one of the year's early R&B standouts.

Roughly six months later, Jazmine Sullivan is back with more music, and her latest single perfectly coincides with her recent Essence magazine cover and her upcoming performance at the B.E.T. awards this Sunday.

Titled "Tragic," Jazmine Sullivan's latest musical offering is a petty new single that finds the talented singer-songwriter admitting that she needs to reclaim her time and distance herself from an inadequate lover.

Listen to Jazmine Sullivan's new single, "Tragic," below, and if you're feeling it, check out her B.E.T. Awards performance this Sunday.

Quotable Lyrics

Why do you be looking for me to do all the work?

I'm so tired of coming through

You never put me first

But I guide you like I'm on a 4-wheeler

Yeah I ride you like I'm at the car dealer

Pacify you but I'm paying the cost

And now I'm done pretending that you getting me off