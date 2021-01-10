mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazmine Sullivan Reveals The Key To Her Love On "Put It Down"

Aron A.
January 10, 2021 16:48
Another highlight off of "Heaux Tales."


It's been a long time coming but Jazmine Sulivan finally came through with a new project. Following a year where R&B took the world by storm, Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales is a perfect way to kick off the year. She offers trails of gospel throughout her R&B stylings while elements of trap and hip-hop bubble through at some points. More than anything, Jazmine's ability to capture emotions and relay them in a relatable fashion through her songwriting is showcased at its best. "Put It Down" is a perfect example of this. On the record, the singer find herself exploring the topic of bummy men who do as the song's title suggests. The hook's conversational tone adds a personal effect to the song as she reflects on why she's a sucker for her man who apparently still lives with his mother.

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, I know better, but he got me trippin'
My friends think I'm crazy, they say that I'm slippin'
Damn it, I know that I'm right

