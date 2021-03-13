Jazmine Sullivan Performs To An Audience Of One In "Pick Up Your Feelings" Visual

The track is featured on the singer's acclaimed project, "Heaux Tales."

Her Heaux Tales project supplied a breath of fresh air in the R&B scene, and Jazmine Sullivan continues to promote her latest effort with the official music video for "Pick Up Your Feelings." We've received the acoustic version of the track where we see Sullivan belting out her single, but this time around, she dropped off some theatrics. We find Sullivan flying solo on "Pick Up Your Feelings" and in the visual, she and her band perform on a lounge stage to an audience of one: a man who seems to be the singer's target.

"Pick Up Your Feelings" is all about moving on after dealing with a partner who doesn't seem to appreciate the relationship, and Jazmine Sullivan has had enough. If the video looks familiar, it's because Sullivan donned a similar look at last year's Soul Train Awards when she took to the stage for the ceremony. Watch Jazmine Sullivan belt out those breathtaking vocals above.