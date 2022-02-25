Fans hoping to see Jazmine Sullivan perform live for her Heaux Tales Tour within the next week or two are disappointed to hear that those shows have been canceled for the time being. There have been several artists who have had to postpone their tour dates after revealing that they have contracted COVID-19, and Sullivan is the latest entertainer to share the unfortunate news with supporters.

"My doctor confirmed today that I'm positive with Covid," the singer penned on her Instagram Story.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I am taking every precaution to isolate myself," Sullivan continued. "I'm truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you. LA's show tomorrow will unfortunately be cancelled and we are likely cancelling shows for the next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew."

"We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision. As soon as we have more information in regards to tickets and rescheduling, ticket holders will be notified via email."

Lil Nas X has been noticeably absent from social media after sharing his COVID diagnosis, and more recently, Justin Bieber had to postpone his Vegas show during his Justice World Tour stop due to an outbreak. Check out Jazmine Sullivan's post below.