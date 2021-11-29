Last night’s Soul Train Awards saw some of the biggest figures in the music industry come together to celebrate the beauty that is R&B music. As The Source reports, the show took place in Harlem, NYC at the world famous Apollo Theatre for the very first time, with BFFs Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold acting as co-hosts.

The evening began with an incredible performance of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Fly As Me,” and Silk Sonic later returned to the stage to close the show with their fiery new single, “Smokin’ Out The Window.” Of course, those weren’t the only two times the vocalists took to the stage – they also brought home awards for Song of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Song-Writer’s Award, and Video of the Year.

Another big winner was Jazmine Sullivan, who shared her captivating project, Heaux Tales at the start of 2021. The 34-year-old was acknowledged for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album of the Year, making her fans very happy following news that she had somehow lost to Doja Cat in the R&B category at the American Music Awards earlier this month.

Other recording artists recognized last night include Yung Bleu for Best New Artist, Charlie Wilson for the Certified Soul Award, Giveon for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Normani and Cardi B for Best Dance Performance, Kirk Franklin for Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, and WizKid and Tems for Best Collaboration.

Ari Lennox took the stage to perform her hit single, “Pressure,” and Lucky Daye dazzled listeners with his performance of “Over.” Leon Bridges, Summer Walker, Tone Stith, and Fred Hammond also shared songs of their own, among others.

Congratulations to all the winners!

