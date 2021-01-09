Jazmine Sullivan & Anderson .Paak Connect On "Pricetags"

It's been a long time coming but it was well worth the wait. Jazmine Sullivan has remained one of the most sought after voices in R&B, though it has been a few years since the release of her last album. Six, to be exact. Thankfully, that wait came to an end on Friday when she slid through with her brand new project Heaux Tales. And while it has been years in the making, she made sure not to saturate it with too many guests.

The features are minimal yet carefully curated. Anderson .Paak and Jazmine Sullivan offer up a funk-influenced R&B bop for a sexy vibe, reflecting on the power of money and pussy, simultaneously.

Check out the record from Anderson and Jazmine Sullivan below.

Quotable Lyrics

Forget it, mama told me put the kid in

So I did it but that baby came out like Samuel in Pulp Fiction

I'm lightskinneded, my granddaddy Indian

You fuckin' with my lineage and dividends