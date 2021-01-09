mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazmine Sullivan & Anderson .Paak Connect On "Pricetags"

Aron A.
January 09, 2021 17:10
Jazmine Sullivan and Anderson .Paak team up for a highlight off of "Heaux Tales."


It's been a long time coming but it was well worth the wait. Jazmine Sullivan has remained one of the most sought after voices in R&B, though it has been a few years since the release of her last album. Six, to be exact. Thankfully, that wait came to an end on Friday when she slid through with her brand new project Heaux Tales. And while it has been years in the making, she made sure not to saturate it with too many guests.

The features are minimal yet carefully curated. Anderson .Paak and Jazmine Sullivan offer up a funk-influenced R&B bop for a sexy vibe, reflecting on the power of money and pussy, simultaneously.

Check out the record from Anderson and Jazmine Sullivan below.

Quotable Lyrics
Forget it, mama told me put the kid in
So I did it but that baby came out like Samuel in Pulp Fiction
I'm lightskinneded, my granddaddy Indian
You fuckin' with my lineage and dividends

