It's a boy!

Just a few weeks after seemingly announcing that his ninth child (and second with his current fiancée) is on the way, NBA YoungBoy and his partner Jazylyn Mychelle have confirmed the gender of their unborn baby in a heartwarming new video.

Image via HNHH

The social media personality uploaded a new YouTube video on Sunday (September 18) in which she reveals that she's currently 37 weeks along, and has been spending her time preparing for the arrival of her and YB's latest creation.

"Look at this little outfit, so cute," Mychelle tells the camera while sorting through tiny garments such as a sweatsuit and white onesie. "Can you believe I'm having a boy? I never thought I would have a boy," she admitted.

At another point in the vlog, the 20-year-old and her man can be seen putting a stroller together, sharing some smiles and laughs as they gear up to expand their family further. While the soon-to-be mother of two asked viewers what they think, YoungBoy can be heard dropping bars in the background.

Though she's nearly reached the end of her pregnancy, Mychelle and the Louisana-born rapper didn't share the exciting news of her pregnancy with the world until September 5th, when he dropped off a music video for his recent single, "Purge Me," also showing off the young woman's growing bump.

In other news, this past weekend the 22-year-old dropped off a new song called "Like A Jungle (Outnumbered)" – stream that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.