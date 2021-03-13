Jayy Grams Ups The Ante On "G.R.A.M.S"

Jayy Grams has been on a steady incline over the past year. The release of 2020's Every Gram Counts put his name on the map but his subsequent efforts, including his collaborative project with Smoke Dza and Nym Lo, have put everyone on notice. Clearly, he's been busy this year but he's back in action with his brand new solo project, G.R.A.M.S. The rapper enlists both Smoke DZA and Nym Lo on the tracklist, though he holds down the majority of the project on his own. It's 10 songs in length with a run-time of a little under half an hour.

