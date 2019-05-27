The Nike Air Max 97 is easily one of the most recognizable Air Max models out there and now, Boston Celtics young star Jayson Tatum is getting his very own colorway of the shoe. As of right now, the sneaker is being dubbed "Tatum the Deuce" and has a pretty interesting design that pays homage to his hometown baseball team, the St-Louis Cardinals.

When it comes to the top part of the shoe, it is dressed in red and black rings that go all the way around the shoe, while the bottom half of the upper is white and features some roughly drawn sketches that relate to Tatum and basketball. As per the images from the @hanzuying, the shoes actually feature 3M detailing and light up under the right conditions. On the right tongue, it says "Tatum" while on the left tongue it says "The Deuce" which is an obvious reference to the name of the sneaker.

If you're looking to cop these, they will drop in June although an official date and price is currently unknown.