Jayson Tatum has consistently been one of the best young basketball players in the NBA over the past few years and his talents are being rewarded with a spot on Team USA. Tatum will be traveling to Japan later this month as he and the rest of the team go and compete for a Gold Medal. During his time in Tokyo, Tatum will be wearing the Air Jordan 36, which is the latest silhouette to come out of Jordan Brand.

Earlier today, we revealed a brand new Jordan 36 PE from the likes of Luka Doncic, and now, we have a look at Tatum's Olympic colorway. In the images below, you can see that this sneaker is mostly comprised of a white upper with materials such as mesh and leather thrown into the mix. From there, the tongue is navy blue all while lighter blue is found on the midsole. Lastly, Tatum's logo is placed on the tongue of the left shoe, and the Jumpman logo has a similar placement on the right sneaker.

For now, no release information has been made available for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will provide you with all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know how you feel about these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

